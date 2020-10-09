Tyra Banks Reportedly Thinks She Was Sabotaged After ‘DWTS’ Mistake

Tyra Banks thinks she was sabotaged following her mistake on a recent episode of Dancing with the Stars.

Tyra mistakenly announced the wrong celebrity couple up for elimination. She initially said that NFL star Vernon Davis and dancer Peta Murgatroyd were in the bottom two, but it was actually Monica Aldama and partner Val Chmerkovskiy who faced being voted off the show.

“Tyra was livid about the mistake that made her look like a fool. She is a new host and knows she is being judged against former host Tom Bergeron, which is why Tyra melted down backstage after the live show,” an insider told OK! Magazine.

“Nothing like this ever happened in the 15 years Tom was hosting, and now there is a voting snafu in Tyra’s first month. Tyra suspects someone is trying to sabotage her. Tyra was made to ad lib through the moment and was totally unprepared. When Tyra is out of her comfort zone she gets nasty and blames others,” the insider continued, adding that Tyra has been taking it out in her staff.