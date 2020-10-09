Twitter announces changes to clamp down on US election misinfo, like blocking retweets of misleading content from candidates and accounts with 100K+ followers (Hannah Murphy/Financial Times)

Hannah Murphy / Financial Times:
Twitter announces changes to clamp down on US election misinfo, like blocking retweets of misleading content from candidates and accounts with 100K+ followers — Move is latest escalation of anti-misinformation measures in run-up to presidential vote,nbsp; — Twitter has announced …
