Trump will speak at a White House event on Saturday: CNN By

© . U.S. President Trump walks to the Marine One helicopter as he departs for Walter Reed Medical Center from the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON () – President Donald Trump, who is infected with the coronavirus, will speak at an in-person event at the White House on Saturday, CNN said on Friday, citing unnamed White House officials.
It gave no details about the event.
