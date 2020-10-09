Travis Scott: I Will Protect My Black Daughter

Travis Scott is usually not very conscious when it comes to political issues — but having daughter Stormi seems to have changed that.

I feel like it’s way more important now to protect our young Black daughters, women,” Travis said during a recent interview. “Making sure they have the knowledge of just how to carry yourself, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea.”

Travis shares Stormi with Kylie Jenner, The pair are not officially together, but there have been reports of secret dates and a possible move towards reconciliation.

He then urged his fans to vote.

“We’re going to keep fighting and that’s why we got to get out and vote,” he said. “That’s why we got to get out, as the youth and as us being the future to what this world’s got to hold.”