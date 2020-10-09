Travis Scott: I Will Protect My Black Daughter

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Travis Scott is usually not very conscious when it comes to political issues — but having daughter Stormi seems to have changed that.

I feel like it’s way more important now to protect our young Black daughters, women,” Travis said during a recent interview. “Making sure they have the knowledge of just how to carry yourself, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea.”

