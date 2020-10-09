Tory Lanez Responds To Reports That He Has Been Charged With Assault In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez has been hit with a few charges for his alleged involvement on the night that Megan Thee Stallion was shot, which may have come as a surprise to many fans who have been supporting his new album “Daystar”.

If y’all haven’t had a chance to listen, the collection of songs details some of the events that led to the shooting, and Tory maintains that he is indeed innocent. Nevertheless, Megan has named him as the shooter, and he seems confident that the truth will come out soon.

“Time will tell… and the truth will come to the light,” Tory tweeted after the news broke. “I have all faith in God to show that… love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart… a charge is not a conviction. If you have supported me or Meg through this, I genuinely appreciate you.”

As we previously reported, Tory has been officially charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He’s also being accused of inflicting great bodily injury with a gun.

Tory is set to go before a judge next week, and we’ll keep y’all posted on the outcome, Roomies!

