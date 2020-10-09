Tory Lanez Charged w/ Shooting Megan Thee Stallion!!

Rapper and singer Tory Lanez has been charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez is facing one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, concealed firearm in a vehicle, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

His arraignment is scheduled for October 13 in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta of the Family Violence Division is prosecuting the case.

On his recent Daystar album, the artist claimed that Megan and her team were trying to frame him for the shooting. His supporters wondered if he was responsible, why he had not been charged, and assumed he was innocent — but it seems prosecutors had enough evidence to charge him.

Since speaking out about the incident, Megan maintained that it was Lanez who shot her in both feet.

If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.