Tory Lanez Charged w/ Shooting Megan Thee Stallion!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper and singer Tory Lanez has been charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez is facing one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, concealed firearm in a vehicle, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

His arraignment is scheduled for October 13 in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta of the Family Violence Division is prosecuting the case.

