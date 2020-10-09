Tori Spelling and Her Kids Are Safe After Witnessing a Shooting

WENN/Nicky Nelson

Taking to her Twitter account, the ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star recalls a terrifying experience when she and her kids ‘witness a man w/a machine gun who then started shooting.’

Tori Spelling and her children have just gone through one harrowing experience. On Thursday, October 9, the actress best known for her portrayal of Donna Martin on “Beverly Hills, 90210” expressed her gratitude that she and her children were safe despite bearing witness to a shooting by an armed man.

The 47-year-old recounted her terrifying ordeal through a Twitter post. “U know angels are watching when you are in the wrong place at the wrong time & you & kids & others around are unharmed afterwards. Never in my life did I think I would witness a man w/a machine gun who then started shooting,” she shared. “All are safe & we thank the hotel staff. #grateful.”

Tori’s fans were quick to send support upon reading her tweet. One wrote back, “Glad you’re safe Tori!!! What a scary thing to have to go through. God was certainly looking out for you. God Bless.” Another user penned, “Omg! So glad you are all safe. I can imagine it was even scarier having your babies with you.” A third stated, “Glad that you are all safe.”

Though the TV personality did not specifically mention where the incident took place, WSB-TV 2 reported that police responded to reports of a drunk man opening fire in a hotel in midtown Atlanta on late Wednesday night. The man has since been taken into police custody, and no one was hurt in the incident.

Tori has been married to actor Dean McDermott since 2006. With him, she shared five children together, two daughters 12-year-old Stella and 8-year-old Hattie, and three sons, 13-year-old son Liam, 8-year-old Finn and 3-year-old Beau.

Most recently, the daughter of late Aaron Spelling shared her two cents on Jessica Alba‘s allegations about the no-eye contact rule on the set of “Beverly Hills, 90210”. Addressing the issue with former co-star Jennie Garth on their “90210MG” podcast, she said, “Imagine we just thought like guest stars didn’t like us. They never looked at us! We don’t know why! We were so nice!”