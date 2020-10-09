Tom DeLonge to Make ‘Monsters of California’ the First Sci-Fi Movie He Directs

Instagram

Former Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge is set to make his feature directorial debut with sci-fi movie “Monsters of California“.

The film, based on a script he co-wrote with Ian Miller, will star “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actor Richard Kind, Casper Van Dien and Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek.

According to , the big screen project is a coming-of-age tale about a group of teens investigating a series of mysterious events.

Shooting has already begun on the film, which will feature original music from DeLonge. He previously stepped behind the camera for the 2014 short film “Poet Anderson”, which won Best Animated Short Film at the Toronto International Short Film Festival.

The musician has also become known for his passion for Unidentified Flying Objects, and he was previously named UFO Researcher of the Year. Tom has also produced History’s “Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation” and earlier this year he unveiled videos he took in 2017 that allegedly capture alien life forms.

DeLonge’s own passion for the sci-fi genre and his experiences growing up will play a role in the story.

“I have been playing this story in my dreams for decades,” said DeLonge in a statement. “It represents all aspects of my strange existence, including growing up in San Diego suburbia as a disaffected teenage skateboarder. I had a tight tribe of friends who never missed an opportunity to p**s people off and made me laugh so hard I would cry (sic).”

“The camaraderie, curiosity, angst and irreverence is everything that led me to Blink-182 and this story is layered with my obsession with the tightly blurred lines between science and science fiction.”