Tom Brady roasted on Twitter after losing track of downs on Bucs’ final drive

Tom Brady appeared to commit a mental error at the worst possible time Thursday night. The Buccaneers quarterback thought he had one more play after turning the ball over on downs to the Bears late in the fourth quarter.

Tampa Bay needed just a field goal to win and was trying to get into position for it. The Bucs had a first-and-10 at their 37 when Brady:

Threw incomplete to Mike Evans.

Threw a 4-yard dumpoff.

Threw incomplete to Rob Gronkowski.

Threw incomplete again downfield.

Brady put up four fingers after the last pass as if to ask, “Isn’t it fourth down?” No, Tom, it wasn’t.

Twitter wasted zero time roasting Brady for his mistake. Everything from J.R. Smith to Ric Flair to Brady playing golf with Tiger Woods got used:

I can’t believe 6X Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady lost track of downs in their 20-19 loss to the Bears. 😧 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 9, 2020