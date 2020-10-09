Tom Brady costs Bucs with major mistake at end of loss

Tom Brady made a truly unbelievable mistake that cost his Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

The Bucs were down 20-19 and had the ball with 1:13 left. Brady threw a 12-yard pass to Mike Evans for a first down to begin the possession. But then things got problematic.

On the next play — first down — Brady threw incomplete to Mike Evans on the right sideline.

On 2nd-and-10, Brady threw underneath to Ke’Shawn Vaughn for 5 yards.

On 3rd-and-5, Brady threw a pass intended for Rob Gronkowski that was tipped in the air and fell incomplete.

That brought up a 4th-and-5 for the Bucs from the 41 with 33 seconds left. The only one who didn’t seem to realize it was fourth down was Brady.

The veteran quarterback threw deep for Cameron Brate, and the ball went incomplete. His choice of intended target was odd given he only needed six yards.

Brady’s reaction afterward explained everything. He didn’t know it was fourth down.