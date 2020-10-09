Tim Hortons to open drive-throughs in every major city and town in Britain, creating 2,000 jobs

Article content continued

The pandemic had caused a spike in demand for drive-through service. “We feel this is a real opportunity for us,” he added.

Tim Hortons said it was looking for sites suitable for drive-throughs.

Limited edition celebrity meals from the likes of rapper Travis Scott helped McDonald’s return to growth in the US, the fast food chain said.

Drive-through and delivery also helped its sales rise 4.6 per cent in the third quarter.

However, global like-for-like sales were down 2.2 per cent, with declines in the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Latin America and China. Australia and Japan – where the virus has been more under control – remained in the black.

The burger chain has invested heavily in digital service such as in-store touchscreens that have benefited it since the start of the pandemic.