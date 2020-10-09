Tiger King’s Doc Antle Indicted on Wildlife Trafficking Charges

Yet another Tiger King star has found themselves in trouble with the law.

On Friday, Oct. 9, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced the indictment of Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina. Doc is charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

In addition to the Tiger King star, Keith A. Wilson, owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Virginia, and Doc’s two daughters, Tawny Antle and Tilakum Watterson, were also charged. Keith was indicted on the same charges as Doc, while Tawny was indicted on one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of violating the Endangered Species Act. Tilakum faces two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and two misdemeanor counts of violating the Endangered Species Act.

Keith and Doc are accused of trafficking lion cubs between Virginia and South Carolina.