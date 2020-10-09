‘Things That Make White People Uncomfortable’ Series Set at HBO Max

RELATED STORIES

HBO Max is looking to make White People Uncomfortable: The streamer is adapting the book Things That Make White People Uncomfortable into a anthology series, TVLine has learned.

The book, written by retired NFL veteran and Super Bowl champion Michael Bennett with the help of Dave Zirin, is part memoir, part manifesto, as the socially conscious Bennett connects sports to the history of protest in the United States. The HBO Max adaptation “is a one-hour anthology series that has one goal: to make white people uncomfortable,” per the network’s description. “The theme of the first season is ‘the danger of white liberal thought.’ Each episode will take a hard look at how white liberal thought has impacted American society and contributed to the state of race relations in America today.”

Rodney Barnes (American Gods) will write the project and serve as an executive producer, along with Emmy winner Anthony Hemingway (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story), who will also direct.

HBO Max is also developing the drama series Ke Nui Road, “a contemporary drama set on the North Shore of Oahu, focusing on the relationships between an elite crew of heavy-water lifeguards and the teens and young adults they mentor and train in the junior lifeguard program. The junior guards program embodies the beauty, the danger, the struggle, and the spirit of aloha — all centered on the ocean — that is modern Hawaii.” Both series will be executive-produced by John Wells (The West Wing, ER, Shameless) and hail from Warner Bros. Television.