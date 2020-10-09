‘The Stand’ Miniseries: Watch Trailer for CBS All Access Adaptation

RELATED STORIES

The Dark Man makes quite an entrance in the full trailer for CBS All Access’ miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand.

Both the trailer and the key art (below) for the anticipated nine-episode series, premiering Thursday, Dec. 17, were revealed on Friday at the virtual New York Comic Con panel, which brought together cast members Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Amber Heard and Owen Teague, as well as executive producers Benjamin Cavell and Taylor Elmore.

The nine-episode limited-event series premieres Thursday, Dec. 17, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.

Based on King’s bestselling novel, The Stand presents an apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (played by Goldberg) and a handful of survivors whose worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgård), the Dark Man.

King himself wrote the ninth and final episode, which includes a new coda not found in his novel. (The Stand was previously adapted into a 1994 ABC miniseries starring Gary Sinise.)

The ensemble cast features Dead to Me‘s Marsden as Stu Redman, The Playboy Club‘s Heard as Nadine Cross, Watchmen‘s Emmy-nominated Adepo as Larry Underwood, House of Cards‘ Kinnear as Glen Bateman, Bloodline‘s Teague as Harold Lauder, Young as Frannie Goldsmith, Teen Wolf‘s Henry Zaga as Nick Andros and Arrow‘s Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry.