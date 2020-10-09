The Real’s Jeannie Mai: ‘I Have Submitted To Rapper Jeezy, He Is My Leader’!!

The Real’s Jeannie Mai has proudly admitted to the world, that she has “submitted” to her fiancee, the rapper Jeezy, has learned.

Jeannie shocked her Real co-hosts by making the stunning proclamation.

JEANNIE EXPLAINS HOW HER ‘LEADER’ JEEZY PROPOSED

“I want to submit to my man. When I hear this definition … submitting has a negative connotation. It means that you are less important, you are lower than that person that you’re submitting to. It usually can be like, you know, referenced as somebody who works lower than you, and that’s not what I’m referring to here,” Mai told her co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon Houghton and Garcelle Beauvais.

“I’m a very dominant woman. I own my business, I lead my teams, I played my own manager, my own publicist, my own lawyer when I didn’t have money to have those people,” Mai continued.

“So, I make the decisions in my life,” Mai said, adding, however, that: “When I come home, I like the idea that my man leads us.”

Mai, 41, further explained her perspective during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show after she received backlash from fans.

“I am 41. I don’t care what kind of pushback I get from other women. This is my life,” Mai told Hall. “Coming out of divorce and also making a major decision to marry again after finding such a beautiful person, I want to be very clear and open about how our life can be so we can make sure our vision is aligned and that we both are empathetic to each other.”