‘The Morning Show’: Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor Cast in Season 2

Apple TV+’s The Morning Show looks to be leaning hard into millennial culture with a pair of Season 2 additions.

Greta Lee (Russian Doll) has joined the cast as Stella Bak, the ambitious leader of an online media company that caters to a millennial and Gen Z audience. Ruairi O’Connor (The Spanish Princess), meanwhile, will play Ty Fitzgerald, a charismatic and savvy YouTube star.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that Emmy nominee Steve Carell will be back for the series’ sophomore run as disgraced co-anchor Mitch Kessler.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* 9-1-1: Lone Star has tapped Derek Webster (NCIS: New Orleans) to recur as the husband of Gina Torres’ paramedic character, our sister site reports.

* Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette and Joan) will star in the HBO Max drama pilot Red Bird Lane, about eight strangers who arrive at an isolated house, where they quickly realize that something sinister awaits them, our sister site Variety reports.

* BBC America’s new drama The Watch, inspired by the characters from Sir Terry Pratchett’s Discworld novels, will premiere Sunday, Jan. 3rd at 8/7c. Additionally, it was announced that Wendell Pierce (Chicago P.D., The Wire) and Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows) will voice the sardonic Death and the magical speaking sword Wayne, respectively.

* Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) has joined the cast of the Tina Fey-produced Peacock comedy Girls5eva, about a ’90s girl group that decides to reunite. She’ll play girl-group member Ashley, who “had the most experience going in, having been part of seven failed girl groups previously.”

* Netflix has released a teaser for Season 2 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, which will arrive in 2021 and finds the stranded campers struggling to survive on Isla Nublar as the animated series charges forward beyond the events of the Jurassic World film:

