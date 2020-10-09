The ‘LeBron’s championship teammates’ quiz

The Lakers are up three games to one on the Heat in the best of seven series, and it’s looking increasingly likely that the King will be crowned once again. If LeBron James does take home another ring, he will be the only active NBA player with four championships on his resume. If he is voted as the Finals MVP, he will be the first ever to do so on three teams, and will join Robert Horry and John Salley as the only players to win a championship with three different organizations. Game 5 tips off tonight on ABC at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Teaming with LeBron is a fairly reliable path to winning a title. So with that in mind, how many of the King’s teammates from his first three title runs in Miami and Cleveland can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!