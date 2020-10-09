The Boys Cast New York Comic Con 2020



“We have this conversation, even if we don’t know each other we know the struggle that we, [at] some point or another, have shared. That underlying nod or that acknowledgment to each other, that’s that familiarity and that trust.” He also said, “The moment afterwards, when we leave, Hughie and Annie wanna talk further about it. They wanna know more about the pain Mother’s Milk and his father experienced as a result of Vought. That’s what I feel like is synonymous [with] what we’re seeing today. This conversation that one time used to only be among Black people, now is including all people.”