The Boys Cast New York Comic Con 2020

“You’re gonna have all the feels.”

The Boys Season 2 finale officially hits Amazon Prime Video today, and up until now there have been a bunch of season-long questions unanswered.


Amazon Studios / Prime Video

This year at New York Comic-Con, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, Jessie T. Usher, Aya Cash, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, and showrunner Eric Kripke got together to answer fans’ burning questions.

1.

Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher, shared that the hardest scene he’s had to film for The Boys actually comes in the very end of the season 2 finale, “What I Know.”


Amazon Studios / Prime Video

“There is a scene at the end of 208, that was probably one of the most difficult things that I’ve ever had to do… and you’ll see why.”

2.

Erin Moriarty wants Hughie and Annie to finally be in an honest relationship with each other, but she doesn’t think that can actually happen if she’s still in The Seven.


Amazon Studios / Prime Video

“It depends on her placement, and there’s a huge question mark over that,” she continued. “As long as Annie is in The Seven I think there will be moments [Hughie] has to be dishonest with her. I don’t think she’ll ever fully understand it, but I think it comes from good intentions on Hughie’s part.”

3.

Aya Cash, who plays Stormfront, revealed she has mixed feelings about playing a character so different than she is.


Jasper Savage / Amazon Studios / Prime Video

“There are moments where I have to do really terrible, awful things… it doesn’t necessarily feel good [to me] on the day. Sometimes it’s just a blast. Some of the most fun I had on set was that day where [Stormfront is] chasing Kimiko and Kenji around. Any person can be good or evil, and that’s why people are dangerous.”

4.

Throughout Season 2, Stormfront is revealed to be racist and a former Nazi. Aya felt like it was even more important to show her character’s humanity earlier on because it emphasizes the “insidious manipulation” Stormfront is capable of.


Amazon Studios / Prime Video

“This sort of hatred is wrapped up in pretty packages these days. There’s a more insidious manipulation that is happening that I think The Boys is pointing at with Stormfront by making her cute and sweet in the beginning.”

5.

Karen Fukuhara, who plays Kimiko, actually worked with sign language coach Amanda Richer to create Kimiko’s language.


Amazon Studios / Prime Video

Together they would look at Kimiko’s lines and then figure out what motions to use. Karen also joked that she has a whole list of vocabulary words too.

6.

Laz Alonso, who plays Mother’s Milk, is actually a ~secret~ on set prankster.


Prime Video / NYCC / youtube.com

Karl joked that Laz “sets it all up, then just quietly walks away, and watches the damage.”

7.

During Season 2, Episode 4, Hughie, Annie, and Mother’s Milk visit Valerie and learn about how Stormfront — previously Liberty — killed her brother and was never caught. Laz Alonso felt that scene was nuanced and very similar to what Black people experience in real-life.


Amazon Studios / Prime Video

“We have this conversation, even if we don’t know each other we know the struggle that we, [at] some point or another, have shared. That underlying nod or that acknowledgment to each other, that’s that familiarity and that trust.” He also said, “The moment afterwards, when we leave, Hughie and Annie wanna talk further about it. They wanna know more about the pain Mother’s Milk and his father experienced as a result of Vought. That’s what I feel like is synonymous [with] what we’re seeing today. This conversation that one time used to only be among Black people, now is including all people.”

8.

Antony Starr feels like Homelander could potentially use Mother’s Milk as a tool to inflict great emotional pain on Butcher later on in the series, because MM is almost like a “surrogate girlfriend, or wife” to Butcher.


Prime Video / NYCC / youtube.com

And we all know how much Homelander loves his mother’s milk 👀.

9.

During the scene in Season 2, Episode 7, where MM is being strangled by the giant penis, they also shot a version of that scene where Frenchie was actually supposed to bite it off.


Prime Video / NYCC / youtube.com

Eric Kripke also revealed that scene might not be the last time MM and “the love sausage” face off.

10.

Jessie T. Usher said that if A-Train could take on any superhero, he’d want it to be Homelander.

11.

Chace Crawford said one of the most bizarre and awkward scenes to shoot was the one where Deep accidentally launches a dolphin out of his car windshield.


Amazon Studios / Prime Video

12.

Chace also felt like the Deep’s weirdest scene was when he drank mushroom tea and finally had a meaningful conversation with his gills.


Amazon Studios / Prime Video

13.

Finally, the cast revealed four tips for viewers who are about to watch the season finale…

Tip 1: You’ll need some emotional support.


Prime Video / NYCC / youtube.com

Erin said that fans should grab their friends or their partners because when you finish the episode, you’ll have a LOT of feelings.

Tip 2: Use the bathroom before starting the episode.


Prime Video / NYCC / youtube.com

There will be some shocks in the episode, so be ready.

Tip 3: Make sure your Amazon Prime account is up-to-date and ready to go.


Prime Video / NYCC / youtube.com

Because you can’t watch the episode without it, obviously.

And tip 4: Listen to all the Billy Joel you can.


Prime Video / NYCC / youtube.com

“It’ll improve your life” said Jack Quaid.

The Boys Season 2 finale is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

