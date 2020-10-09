Teacher and single mother can retire at 55 with room to spare, if she plays her cards right

Article content continued

Building retirement income

Brooke’s RESP has a $21,750 balance. She adds $50 per month and $200 now and then, but she appears not to be making full use of the annual maximum $500 maximum Canada Education Savings Grant. If she raises her contributions to $2,500 per year, the CESG will provide the top-up to $3,000. Looked at as an investment, the CESG offers an instant 20 per cent profit.

The present RESP balance plus $3,000 annual contributions, growing at three per cent per year after inflation for the four years to age 17 when the CESG stops would grow to $33,300. That sum would provide three or four years of tuition and books for most post-secondary institutions in Ontario. Summer jobs could make up the difference.

If Brooke is to retire at age 55, she will need income in addition to the base pension of $53,650, which would only leave $44,039 after 18 per cent average tax. That works out to $3,670 per month, would not cover even a slimmed-down monthly budget of $4,344, including present mortgage payments and $275 per month for life insurance.

There are economies she can make. She could cancel $274 per month for life insurance on top of the one-year’s annual income her job provides. At her death, Carl will inherit her estate with perhaps $600,000 to $700,000 in value. She does not need to have insurance to benefit Carl, Moran explains.

Brooke has $1,000 in her RRSP and nothing in a TFSA. In her bracket, contributions to an RRSP can produce a tax refund of about 43 per cent — her marginal tax rate. She is limited by the Pension Adjustment to a limit of 18 per cent of gross income less pension contributions through her work. We can estimate that she has $9,000 RRSP room each year. She can add $3,000 per year without strain. If she does add $3,000 per year to her present $1,000 RRSP balance and if the total grows at 3 per cent per year after inflation for 10 years to her age 56, it will become $36,800. This sum, annuitized to pay out all income and principal for the following 34 years to her age 90 would generate $1,700 per year.