Tahir Raj Bhasin believes that ’83 will transform theatres into cricket stadiums

Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen playing the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the much-awaited Kabir Khan directorial ’83. The movie is about underdog India’s incredible feat of winning the cricket World Cup in 1983. Tahir is sighing with relief, now that the government has given a green signal for theatres to finally open.

Says he, “It is a huge relief that thousands of multiplex employees and businesses that depend on theatres being open will finally get some respite. It is a sector that has endured a very long lockdown. I’m waiting to hear about 83 releasing in theatres after this development! It’s a film that will transform theatres into cricket stadiums and it’s meant for a big screen experience!”



Tahir is confident that theatres will do whatever it takes to make movie watching a safe experience. He also urges people to be responsible citizens in turn, to fight the virus.

Tahir states, “Taking precedence over the jubilation of films in theatres are the safety norms that cinema halls and members of the public must adhere to as a combined effort. Wearing a mask, keeping our distance and avoiding stepping out if we exhibit Covid-19 symptoms are a safety self-check we must stick to. As we celebrate the return of the country’s favourite form of entertainment, we also must operate very cautiously around the boundaries of the new normal.”



Now that’s the spirit.

The film stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as his reel wife. Actors like Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare and others are also part of this film, which recreates the iconic moment on the big screen.