Taapsee Pannu has the perfect start to her day

Over the years, Taaapsee Pannu has proved that she’s one of the most talented actresses in the Hindi film industry. Thanks to films like Pink, Mulk, Saand Ki Aankh and others, Taapsee has gained quite the following among Bollywood fans.

Currently, the actress has decided to take some time off work and has gone on a holiday in the Maldives with her girl gang. Taapsee has been pretty active on social media. Earlier today, the actress shared another picture from her holiday as she enjoyed her breakfast with a perfect view. In the picture, we see Taapsee chilling in the pool with her breakfast served atop a floating tray. She also revealed that she’s eating healthy keeping her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket in mind. Taapsee’s caption for the picture read, “While I take a break, my super-efficient @munmun.ganeriwal continues to hold the fort for me. As she shifts me into a shredding diet for #RashmiRocket. She gets me to indulge in this yummy, holiday breakfast of eggs, avocados, and mushrooms rich in proteins and good fats. As they say, the right people in your life can get things ‘floating’ for you and in my case, it’s done quite literally!”

Munmun Ganeriwal is Taapsee’s nutritionist.