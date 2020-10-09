Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders kick off time, results, news for the 2020 finals

Ahead of his side’s elimination clash against the Roosters, Canberra coach Ricky Stuart reflected upon the journey the club has gone through to be on the precipice of another preliminary final appearance.

The Raiders go into tonight’s grand final rematch with last year’s decider firmly in the back of their minds. The Roosters are limping into the clash but won their match against the Raiders in round 17 with a gritty 18-6 victory.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Stuart said the club and fans have exhibited patience with the way the club has formulated its success year upon year.

“We couldn’t just go out and buy rep players. We had to produce our own and generate our own momentum.

“I think when you look at it, Elliott [Whitehead] and John Bateman might have been the two representative players that we bought. Elliott many years ago.

“Others have grown into being representative players and grown off the back of each other’s style of game here at the club. That part of the journey – albeit over a number of years – has been great to be a part of.

“And now we’ve got some great combinations. I’ve said it all along. You need representative players, you need 100-gamers to have success in your performance.

“And that’s what has been building here at the club and I’m proud to be a part of that journey with the boys.”

Both sides have fallen short of their strong 2019 form. The Roosters are coming into the match off a 60-8 flogging at the hands of Souths a fortnight ago and a 29-28 qualifying loss at Panthers Stadium last week.

The Raiders on the other hand haven’t been as consistent as last year but have displayed a willingness to graft out hard fought victories without playing their best.

Stuart said he holds more concern over how his side will show up more so than what the Roosters will have in store for the Raiders.

“What keeps me up is making sure we get to our best. I’ve said it all along. This is no disrespect to anybody, but my biggest fear is us,” Stuart said.