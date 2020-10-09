Sumit Claims He Had Suicidal Thoughts As He Confronts Parents About GF Jenny

TLC

Sumit seemingly has had enough with his parents. In a new sneak peek from upcoming episode of “90 Day Fiance: The Other Way”, the 32-year-old can be seen confronting his parents about accepting his girlfriend Jenny in addition to lashing out at them for forcing him into an arranged marriage.

“How can we accept this?” Sumit’s father asks about Sumit and 61-year-old Jenny, who left her children, grandchildren and life behind in Palm Springs, California, to live with Sumit in Delhi, India, the teaser for Sunday, October 11 episode of the show. “The relationship is odd.”

His mother then adds, “You are only concerned about your happiness. What about your parents’ happiness?” To that, Sumit hits back, “I got married thinking of your happiness! I listened to you and went through with an arranged marriage. You thought it’d be a good idea, but it wasn’t. Then where did my happiness go?”

“We didn’t know that she’d turn out to be like this,” Sumit’s mother says while in tears. “We thought we’d just adjust.”

“Mummy, I was dying,” Sumit reveals, prompting his mother to admit to making “a mistake,” adding, “We did everything for you. We let her go.”

Visibly upset, Sumit shares, “In those 2.5 years, I had stopped sharing my thoughts with my own parents. … You are so sad because you are so obsessed with what random people in society are saying, but because of that, I was the one who was suffering.” He continues, “I told you three times that I wanted to commit suicide.”

Sumit’s father appears to be regretting his reaction to the whole thing. “The mistake was mine,” he admits in a confessional interview. “I tried to make him marry. But, separating from the bad marriage and having relations with a lady more than double of his age. … It’s a different thing.”