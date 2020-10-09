Stormzy Called ‘Disrespectful’ for ‘Turning Up’ at Rap Rival’s House Amid Feud

WENN

The British rapper is facing backlash for showing up at fellow grime star Chip’s house in an attempt to intimidate the latter as they are embroiled in a feud.

–

Stormzy has come under fire from rival U.K. grime star Chip, who has accused the “Vossi Bop” star of attempting to intimidate him by turning up at his home.

The pair have reportedly been at odds since March (20) when Chip, along with fellow grime stars Skepta and Young Adz, teamed up for Waze on a diss track, containing lyrics which appear to mock Stormzy’s declaration that he’s the “king” of the genre.

In a tweet on Wednesday (07Oct20) that has now been deleted, Chip posted a video purportedly showing the “Shut Up” hitmaker turning up at his home, only to be told by someone close to the star, real name Jahmaal Noel Fyffe, that his actions were “disrespectful.”

Chip captioned the video, “June…when you get sent a video of Stormzy & friends tryna run up on your house.”

In the clip, a figure referred to as Stormzy says, “Telephone me, innit,” and then is told by a person leaning out of an upstairs window, “You think you can just pull up to people’s houses? No I ain’t gonna phone you, Stormzy. You’re disrespectful bro, and that’s that.”

Stormzy, who deleted his social media accounts earlier this year, is yet to publicly respond to Chip’s allegations, although fans have assumed the hitmaker’s guest verse on Tion Wayne‘s new track “I Dunno” slams his rival for questioning his “goat” (greatest of all time) status.

Grime veteran Wiley has also weighed in on the feud, warning Stormzy, real name Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo, Jr., to be “careful” about pursuing the beef.

“Listen, I’m all for the war. I love war,” Wiley said in a video shared by fans on social media, with his own accounts disabled due to antisemitic comments he made earlier this summer.

“Obviously, my two young gunnas, I’m not tryna see them do it. I was aware of this but Mike, I told you be careful of this, it’s 2020. You can’t be around people’s doors, it’s not the old days. I said this to ya. Listen, they’re gonna make an example mate, be careful Mike.”