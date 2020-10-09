Spain uses emergency powers to lock down Madrid.

Spain’s government on Friday decreed a state of emergency for the Madrid region, overruling Madrid’s own regional politicians, who had applied a limited lockdown on specific neighborhoods to try to stop a second wave of Covid-19.

The government decided to use its emergency powers to lock down Madrid after suffering a major legal defeat on Thursday, when Madrid’s top regional court declared illegal its earlier effort to isolate Madrid from the rest of Spain.

The intense feuding between the government and the regional administration of Madrid is highlighting the failure of Spain’s politicians to coordinate their response to the coronavirus, amid party polarization and fragmentation.

At a cabinet meeting on Friday, the government decided that the state of emergency should come into force immediately, in a bid to stop about 4.8 millions of residents of the Madrid region from leaving for a long weekend, as Monday is a holiday in Spain. Police officers were expected to set up new checkpoints by 3 p.m. Friday.