Soul Coming Straight To Disney Plus

Soul tells the story of Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), a middle school band teacher and aspiring Jazz pianist who gets his big break, only to have an accident on the streets of New York City that sends him to The Great Before, a place where new souls get their personalities before going to Earth.



Pixar

The voice cast also includes Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Questlove, Angela Bassett and Daveed Diggs and TBH, it sounds like I’m going to need a box full of tissues for my ugly crying. But I guess at least a full theater of humans won’t be able to see me? Silver lining?