Soul Coming Straight To Disney Plus

You can stream it on Christmas Day.

I think I can speak for all of us when I say, I really freakin’ miss going to the theaters and seeing Pixar movies on opening day.

But, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pixar officially announced that Soul will be coming straight to Disney+ on December 25 — aka Christmas Day.

Disney and Pixar’s Soul will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ on December 25th. ✨ #PixarSoul #DisneyPlus

Soul was originally slated for release on June 19, 2020 and was subsequently pushed to November 20, 2020 before this new update. Unlike Mulan which was available through Premier Access only, Soul will be available to all Disney+ subscribers for no extra charge.

Soul tells the story of Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), a middle school band teacher and aspiring Jazz pianist who gets his big break, only to have an accident on the streets of New York City that sends him to The Great Before, a place where new souls get their personalities before going to Earth.


Pixar

The voice cast also includes Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Questlove, Angela Bassett and Daveed Diggs and TBH, it sounds like I’m going to need a box full of tissues for my ugly crying. But I guess at least a full theater of humans won’t be able to see me? Silver lining?

Anyway, catch me on my couch in my pajamas watching Soul on Christmas Day!

Ready to take your love for all-things-Disney to the next level? Get your Disney+ subscription now for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

