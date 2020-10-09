‘SNL’ Boss Promises to Invite Morgan Wallen Another Time After Dropping Him Due to Covid-19 Concerns

WENN

Lorne Michaels makes it clear that he didn’t hold a grudge against Morgan Wallen as he promises to give him another chance after dropping him from upcoming ‘Saturday Night Live’ show.

“Saturday Night Live” boss Lorne Michaels will give country singer Morgan Wallen a second chance in the near future after losing his spot as this weekend’s musical guest.

Wallen had been due to make his performance debut on the iconic New York-based comedy series on Saturday (10Oct20), but hit headlines at the beginning of the week after social media footage emerged of the maskless musician partying with fans and kissing random girls following a University of Alabama football game on 3 October.

His inability to follow COVID-19 safety protocols ahead of the in-studio taping cost him the coveted “SNL” gig, prompting Wallen to issue a public apology for his behaviour in an emotional video on Wednesday.

However, “SNL” creator and producer Michaels isn’t holding the 27 year old’s mistake against him, and has promised to invite him back to perform at another time.

Reflecting on his decision to drop Wallen from this weekend’s line-up, Michaels told U.S. breakfast show Today, “He isn’t the first country singer, or the first person from rock and roll who partied after a big, in that case a football game, or a concert, but we’re just living in different times and everything’s scrutinised.”

Rocker Jack White has been recruited to serve as the musical guest on Saturday, when comedian Bill Burr will host.

After “At Home” edition during lockdown earlier this year, the NBC sketch show returns to studio this new season with Chris Rock as a host and Megan Thee Stallion as a musical guest on the first episode. Jim Carrey is enlisted to play Joe Biden, Maya Rudolph is back as Kamala Harris, and Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump.