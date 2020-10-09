Shoppers turned away after Coles Supermarkets cash registers go down due to IT issues

Shoppers have been turned away from some Coles outlets after the supermarket’s cash registers were hit by an IT issue this afternoon.

Several customers have reported being unable to pay for their groceries and some stores have been shuttered.

The issues are affecting regular Coles stores nationwide.

Coles at Brunswick East put up a sign telling customers of the technical issues. (Nine)

Groceries were left abandoned on the checkout conveyor belt. (Nine)

“Halfway through a shop and we are told that cash registers at all Coles stores are not working due to IT issues,” one shopper reported.

“They’re not sure for how long. Off to Woolies.”

The issue affects all registers, and does not allow transactions to be made with cash.

In some stores shoppers have been forced to leave behind trolleys full of groceries and employees have begun unpacking perishable foods from fridges.

In a statement, Coles told .com.au that its Coles Express and Liquor stores continue to remain open.

“Coles supermarkets are being closed temporarily due to a technical issue with processing payments in our stores,” a spokesperson said.

The shutters come down on a supermarket at Bondi Junction. (Jo Maloon)

“Our team is working hard to fix the issue and stores will reopen as soon as possible.

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience.

“Coles Express and Coles Liquor stores remain open for trade.”