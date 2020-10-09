Sarah Harding Moves Back in With Mom Amid Her Battle With Advanced Cancer

WENN

The Girls Aloud singer is allegedly moving back in with her mother in Manchester to get close with family and friends as the star is seriously ill with advanced breast cancer.

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding is reportedly moving in with her mother Marie as she battles advanced breast cancer.

Sarah, 38, made the heartbreaking announcement that she was seriously ill with the disease back in August (20), telling her Instagram followers that her cancer had spread to other parts of her body.

According to a pal, the British star has now moved in with her mum in Manchester, England for support during her cancer fight.

“Sarah has been supported by her friends and family throughout everything but her mum Marie has been her absolute rock,” a friend tells British newspaper The Sun.

“After learning she had cancer, Sarah moved back to Marie’s home in Manchester so she could start treatment with her mum caring for her. Sarah is undergoing intensive treatment and is holding up well. Being with her mum is the best place for her.”

In her statement revealing her diagnosis, Sarah singled out her mother for helping her during her cancer fight, as well as the doctors and nurses providing her with treatment, including weekly chemotherapy sessions.

“My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this,” she wrote. “I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes.”

Sarah shot to fame as a member of the chart-topping pop group after appearing on U.K. TV talent show “Popstars: The Rivals” in 2002.