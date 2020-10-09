Sanjana Sanghi’s holy mixtures of workout is inspirational

Work outs are not just about losing weight, they’re also to keep fit and boost the strength of the body. And the Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi knows the importance of keeping fit and being active.

Sanjana Sanghi recently shared a video where she’s seen doing all kinds of workouts. Right from aerial yoga, trampoline cardio to pilates… She then takes to jumping, kicking and even dancing to add some fun to her workout session and keep those calories burning. While Sanjana might call her workout video monkeying around, we know that the girl is super dedicated to her fitness.













In other news, Sanjana Sanghi’s film Dil Bechara might release on the big screen after the theatres open. The movie has already been released on an OTT platfom. But since it’s Sushant Singh Rajput’s swan song, his fans wanted it to release in theatres too. Looks like their wish might come true. Sanjana Sanghi has not confirmed what’s next on her cards but looks like she’s training for something special.