Saira Banu reveals why she won’t celebrate her anniversary this year

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar have been together for decades and the couple has been through it all with each other. Saira has been taking care of Dilip Kumar for so many years now as the veteran actor has been ill due to his old age. But, this year she took to Dilip Kumar’s Twitter page just a day before their anniversary to reveal that they won’t be celebrating it.

Saira’s message read, “Message from Saira Banu Khan: Oct. 11, is always the most beautiful day in my life. Dilip Saheb married me on this day and made my cherished dreams come true. This year, we are not celebrating. You all know we lost two of our brothers, Ahsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai .. The unprecedented turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic has taken many lives and caused sorrow in many many families. In the current circumstances, we request all of you, our dear friends, to pray for each other’s safety and well being. May God be with us all. Stay Safe..” Keep watching this space for more on Bollywood.