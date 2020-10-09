SailGP takes major step towards zero-carbon footprint through newly launched initiative

SailGP is set to become the first climate positive sports and entertainment property through its newly launched initiative Race for the Future.

After the tremendous success of the inaugural SailGP season in 2019, the 2020 season was taken out by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped the competition from taking strides.

In setting a new standard for clean event delivery, SailGP will track and verify its carbon emissions through a partnership with One Carbon World, a global resource partner of the UN Climate Neutral Now Initiative.

SailGP has set a goal of drastically reducing its carbon output over the coming years and will invest in projects to eliminate more of the remaining emissions.

Tom Slingsby and Team Australia celebrates after winning the Sydney leg of SailGP in 2019 (AAP)

Three of SailGP’s primary activity areas – on the water, onshore and in cities – have been identified to reduce the league’s carbon footprint. In each area, SailGP is partnering with like-minded and innovative companies to fully transition to clean energy solutions.

“We have a responsibility and a purpose that goes beyond our compelling entertainment proposition,” SailGP CEO Sir Russell Coutts said in a statement.

“Sustainable development is paramount to the world’s future, and through SailGP, we have a unique platform to accelerate change.

“Race for the Future takes us from intention to action, with a real ability to effect environmental and social transformation within and outside of the sport.

“Simply put, having a zero-carbon footprint and a diverse staff is not enough; we’ve challenged ourselves to think bigger and broader.

“These issues go beyond SailGP, beyond the sport and beyond the industry, and we will strongly advocate for the critical adoption of clean energy, while serving as champions of inclusivity.”