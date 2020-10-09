Sacha Baron Cohen Almost Got Dragged Out by Angry Trump Supporters During ‘Borat 2’ Stunt

WENN

The ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ actor recalls his terrifying escape from angry Donald Trump supporters at a far-right rally during the filming of his new movie.

Sacha Baron Cohen was “fortunate to make it out in one piece” after filming a stunt for his forthcoming “Borat” sequel at a far-right political rally.

The actor was spotted earlier this year performing a provocative song about coronavirus, Hillary Clinton, and the “fake news media” at the gathering, with initial speculation suggesting he was recording for a new series of sketch show “Who Is America?”

However, it was later confirmed the funnyman is reprising his iconic Kazakh newsman character, Borat, in a new sequel. And in a new op-ed for Time magazine, warning Americans about misinformation ahead of the U.S. presidential election, Cohen reveals he was rushed to a getaway vehicle after capturing the scene, only for an “angry crowd” to block the escape route, banging on the vehicle.

He writes, “Under my overalls, I was wearing a bulletproof vest, but it felt inadequate with some people outside toting semiautomatic weapons.”

“When someone ripped open the door to drag me out, I used my entire body weight to pull the door back shut until our vehicle manoeuvred free… I was fortunate to make it out in one piece. The next few weeks will determine whether America will be so lucky.”

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm will see the actor don various disguises as the hapless reporter attempts to evade those who recognise him from his previous visit to the USA.

He also pulls off a surprise prank on U.S. Vice President Mike Pence by dressing up as American leader Donald Trump and attending an official event. In the new trailer for the film, Cohen is captured, in character, yelling “I brought a girl for you!” from the crowd, while carrying a woman over his shoulder, and in disguise as Trump during Pence’s speech at the event.

Several outlets reported the incident back in February, noting police officers were called to remove the prankster from the Maryland event, but no one realised it was Cohen playing Borat.

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” will premiere on the Hulu streaming platform on 23 October (20).