Ryan Gosling Does Not Like Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Christmas Overlay

The Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay is done from the start of the Halloween season and goes through the end of the Christmas season. Now, reportedly the overlay is only done at Disneyland and Tokyo Disneyland because both those parks’ visitors are primarily locals. While the Magic Kingdom at Disney World is primarily visited by people who don’t live in the area — so the thinking is that those visitors might only get to experience the Haunted Mansion at the Magic Kingdom once, so to not give them a different experience than they are expecting they do not do the overlay.