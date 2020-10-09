Rivera: ‘By no means have I given up on’ Haskins

It was a rough week for Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The first-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft was not only benched by head coach Ron Rivera in favor of Kyle Allen following last Sunday’s 31-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and ahead of this weekend’s showdown with the Los Angeles Rams — Rivera relegated Haskins to third on the depth chart behind veteran Alex Smith, who continues his return from a career-threatening injury he suffered in 2018.

Despite what seems to be a clear message delivered to the 23-year-old signal-caller, Rivera told reporters on Friday that Haskins isn’t entirely out of chances.

“By no means have I given up on him,” Rivera explained, per John Keim of ESPN.

“There are things Dwayne was still learning to do that Kyle knows in terms of communicating with the offensive line,” Rivera added. “It’s something as we go through this and progress, Dwayne will learn and see how these things are done.”

Haskins ranks dead last in the NFL in total QBR (30.9). He’s below the likes of Nick Mullens, a struggling Sam Darnold (who could also be facing a benching in the near future), Daniel Jones and the already-benched Mitchell Trubisky.

As much as Rivera may want Haskins to learn from the sidelines, he also realizes Washington is a legitimate playoff contender because of the woeful state of the NFC East. The New York Giants remain winless and may struggle to tally multiple victories this fall. Like Washington, the Dallas Cowboys sit at 1-3. The Philadelphia Eagles lead the division at 1-2-1 by default.

In Rivera’s eyes, Haskins doesn’t give Washington the best chance to win this Sunday among QBs on the depth chart. Otherwise, the second-year pro with 13 NFL appearances on his resume would be in the lineup against the Rams.