Richmond vs St Kilda kick off time, results, news for the 2020 finals

St Kilda took out the only contest between the two sides this season, shocking the Tigers to the tune of a 26-point win at Marvel Stadium, way back when the AFL was still playing matches in Melbourne.

In his first game against his former side, Dan Butler starred for St Kilda, kicking three goals to go along with 13 disposals, three Inside 50s and three tackles.

The Saints were able to get on top of the Tigers by dominating the stoppages, outscoring the Tigers 38-21 from stoppages.

Brett Ratten’s men also kicked 55 points from turnover, with 30 of those coming from its defensive half.