Richmond star Tom Lynch under fire after ugly off-ball knee in win over St Kilda

Richmond star Tom Lynch could face a nervous wait after being involved in yet another ugly off-ball incident in his side’s 31-point semi-final win over St Kilda.

In his long-awaited return from a hamstring injury, Lynch made an instant impact, kicking the first goal of the contest and finishing with seven scoring shots.

However, while he was impactful and instrumental in the Tigers’ win, Lynch once again took the gloss off his performance with his incident with St Kilda defender Dougal Howard.

The incident occurred on the wing in the third quarter, when the pair got tangled on the turf, before Lynch appeared to plant his left knee in the region of Howard’s head while the Saints defender was still on his back.

The ugly incident involving Howard in the third quarter took the gloss off an impressive performance (Getty)

While Lynch is unlikely to be suspended for the incident due to the insufficient force involved, AFLW star Daisy Pearce was not impressed by the star forward’s antics.

“It was just unnecessary wasn’t it?” she said on Seven’s AFL coverage.

“I mean there wasn’t a lot in the initial 50m penalty, I think Howard dragged (Lynch) on top of him, but the knee, it’s just a bad look.

“I don’t think there’s enough force there that will see him rubbed out of a preliminary final, but it’s a terrible look.”

Following the match, legendary Hawthorn hard man Dermott Brereton suggested that Lynch continued to get in trouble due to a sense of fabricated aggression.

A side-by-side showing Lynch initially landing on Howard’s head (L) and planting his knee (R) (Getty)

“He wants to play on edge, he’s got this feeling about him of ‘I’m the key forward, I’m recruited to Richmond to be the key forward’,” he said on Fox Footy.

“I think he runs out on the ground each week thinking, ‘I need to be an enforcer’ and you can’t really do it in that way.

“He did it tonight by splashing the packs. He’s not doing a lot of tough things out there like that. It’s not tough.”

Lynch’s coach Damien Hardwick brushed off suggestions that his star man could be suspended for the incident, and praised his side’s aggression.

“Great teams always play on the edge. The fact of the matter is it is a big boys’ game and things happen,” he said after the match.

Trent Cotchin lays a fierce tackle on St Kilda’s Zak Jones in the first half (Getty)

“Players will always play hard and tough and there’s a reason we’re into our fourth prelim in a row.

“We play a hard, tough brand of footy and there’s no way I’ll discourage it from our players, that’s for sure, because if you take that away from them they’re not the competitive beasts we know they are.

“Our guys understand the rules. They’ll push the envelope, no doubt about that, but our boys play the game pretty tough.”

Despite the incident being Lynch’s fourth contentious off-ball play this season, Hardwick suggested that it was a “minuscule” part of his star forward’s overall game.

Damien Hardwick said he will not discourage players like Lynch from continuing to toe the line (Getty)

“I don’t want him giving away free kicks, don’t get me wrong, I want him playing within the rules, but Tom is an aggressive type of player,” he said.

“The way he jumps into packs is incredible. I think what tends to happen is we focus on the 20 percent and not the 80 percent.

“We don’t look at him smashing two blokes and getting the ball to ground for Shai Bolton to kick three goals, we look at the incident that is minuscule.

“This is what we do as a society, we concentrate on the negatives, not the positives.”

While Hardwick was not fussed by Lynch’s actions, AFL fans were far from impressed.