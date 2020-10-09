‘RHOA’ Stars Kenya Moore & Marlo Hampton Deny Involvement In Stripper Sex Scandal!!

Real Wives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton have both denied being involved in the sexscapades involving a stripper at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette part.

Kenya took to her Instagram Story and shared a video of herself riding a hay bull. “Stop playing I wasn’t the one riding the bull #itwasntme,” she wrote.

Marlo also posted an Instagram video of herself vibing out to Shaggy’s 2000 hit, “It Wasn’t Me.” She says it wasn’t her.

A source who witnessed the event claims that some of the women began hooking up with one another in the living room of the house where they were staying in Charleston, South Carolina.

“There were multiple people that had girl-on-girl,” the source said, even adding that some engaged in oral sex. “They were so drunk.” Some of the hookups were caught on camera.

The source continued, “[I was] hearing all these noises, sex talk and ‘F me harder,’ the source said, adding that at least one other person allegedly heard them going at it about an hour. She said when she thought they were finished, they started back up again.”