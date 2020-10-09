‘RHOA’ Stars Kenya Moore & Marlo Hampton Deny Involvement In Stripper Sex Scandal!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Real Wives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton have both denied being involved in the sexscapades involving a stripper at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette part.

Kenya took to her Instagram Story and shared a video of herself riding a hay bull. “Stop playing I wasn’t the one riding the bull #itwasntme,” she wrote.

Marlo also posted an Instagram video of herself vibing out to Shaggy’s 2000 hit, “It Wasn’t Me.” She says it wasn’t her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR