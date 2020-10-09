Report: VC funding for female founders hit a three-year low at $434M in Q3, also down 48% from Q2, likely due to the prevailing economic uncertainty (Priyamvada Mathur/PitchBook)

Priyamvada Mathur / PitchBook:

Report: VC funding for female founders hit a three-year low at $434M in Q3, also down 48% from Q2, likely due to the prevailing economic uncertainty  —  Venture funding for female founders has hit its lowest quarterly total in three years.  —  Firms invested a total of $434 million in Q3 …

