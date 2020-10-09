Report: Stidham to start Week 5 if Newton unable to play

The New England Patriots Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos has been moved to Monday at 5 p.m. ET after Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the coronavirus. While veteran Brian Hoyer started Week 4 for Bill Belichick’s squad, it appears he’ll turn to someone else this week if Newton is unable to play.
According to Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports, Belicheck plans to start second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham against the Broncos.
The decision comes after a poor performance from Hoyer during Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He completed 15-of-24 attempts for 130 yards and no touchdowns against one interception. That’s not all, though, Hoyer frequently made mental mistakes … including not tossing the ball to the sideline as the clock was winding down in the first half in order to set up a game-tying field goal.
Stidham entered for the Patriots in the second half, completing five-of-13 passes for 60 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions. While he wasn’t great, it appears Belichick is more confident in Stidham’s capabilities than Hoyers.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90