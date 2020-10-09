Report: Stidham to start Week 5 if Newton unable to play

The New England Patriots Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos has been moved to Monday at 5 p.m. ET after Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the coronavirus. While veteran Brian Hoyer started Week 4 for Bill Belichick’s squad, it appears he’ll turn to someone else this week if Newton is unable to play.

According to Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports, Belicheck plans to start second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham against the Broncos.