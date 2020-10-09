Report: misinfo spreaders have evaded Facebook's content review systems by reposting against different-colored backgrounds, changing fonts, or cropping images (Brian Fung/CNN)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
7


Brian Fung / CNN:

Report: misinfo spreaders have evaded Facebook’s content review systems by reposting against different-colored backgrounds, changing fonts, or cropping images  —  (CNN Business)With less than four weeks to go before a pivotal US election, Facebook has sought to reassure the public it has learned from its 2016 mistakes.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR