Regeneron: The pharma company behind the ‘miracle’ treatment that Trump claims cured his COVID-19

Photo by /Erin Scott

A spokesperson for Regeneron said: “We have seen promising early data and we will see what future studies show. We think this is a promising treatment.”

However, a person with knowledge of the development process said: “This is not a cure, this is a treatment. Nothing is likely to be a cure for everybody.”

Schleifer, who trained as a neurosurgeon, founded Regeneron in 1988, setting up its headquarters not in New York City where he was born, but instead in Tarrytown, farther north on the banks of the Hudson River.

For years, the company looked like a dud, failing to produce a single successful drug in its first 20 years of existence.

These guys have the cutting edge technology to develop antibodies. Nobody else has been able to do what they have done Yatin Suneja, analyst at Guggenheim

But then Regeneron made a huge breakthrough, discovering a way to inject human DNA into mice so their immune systems would spit out human antibodies when injected with a virus. This platform was the reason the company was able to move quickly when COVID-19 came along: it injected mice with the virus, and out came antibodies it could test in humans.

“These guys have the cutting edge technology to develop antibodies,” said Yatin Suneja, an analyst at Guggenheim. “Nobody else has been able to do what they have done.”

Regeneron has already delivered two blockbuster drugs: Eylea, to treat macular degeneration, and Dupixent, an injection to treat eczema and asthma. Last year, the company sold US$4.6 billion worth of Eylea and US$2.3 billion worth of Dupixent.

The company’s success propelled Schleifer into the New York elite. He joined the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester, where he became acquainted with Trump before he ran for the presidency, and the pair would play an occasional round of golf. For years, Regeneron paid for Schleifer’s $18,500 golf club membership, though it ended that perk in 2015.