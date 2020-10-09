Real Housewives of Orange County’s Season 15 Taglines Revealed

The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s 15th season promises to be a memorable one.

The new season, which premieres Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 10 p.m., will showcase the ladies as they tackle lots of drama, a new Housewife and life during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter are all returning for this highly-anticipated season. Of course, there’s a new lady in the mix, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas.

And, from what we see in the exclusive taglines video below, Elizabeth should be able to hold her own this season. In fact, in one previous RHOC trailer, Shannon dubbed the new friend “kinda fun.”

However, the outspoken newcomer’s personal life—which includes a divorce and a sexless relationship with a boyfriend—has the women wondering who Elizabeth really is.

But, what about the other women?

Although this season will start off on a high, thanks to new homes, boyfriends and hips, drama will once more plague Orange County—and we’re not just talking about COVID-19.