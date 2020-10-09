RBA warns that extended travel restrictions could hit inner-city property prices

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has warned extended international travel restrictions will eventually force down house prices as rental vacancy rates explode in Sydney and Melbourne.

In its Financial Stability Review, the central bank asserts that without a large amount of international students coming into Sydney and Melbourne, vacancy rates of short-term rentals are growing.

If these properties – traditionally rented by international students – are vacant for too long, their owners may become unable to afford their mortgage without the rental income.

Investors who stake their claim on the rent of international students may be forced to sell. (Nine)

If mortgaged investors then decide to sell their properties en masse, there could be more supply than demand in Melbourne and Sydney and house prices could fall.

Even worse is that a large amount of business loans have been secured using equity from these properties, creating a flow-on effect if they are forced to sell.

“There is also less demand from international tourists and domestic business travellers for short-term rental properties,” RBA economists wrote in their review.

“Extended periods of vacancies could lead to mortgaged investors struggling to afford repayments, and deciding to sell their properties.

“This has the potential to exacerbate housing price falls, particularly in areas with more investor properties.

“A sizeable portion of small-to-medium-sized business loans are also secured by residential property and so difficulties experienced by these businesses could also lead to more forced sales and downward pressure on housing prices.”

Owners that rely on international students could be in trouble. (AAP)

National data shows that house prices in Australia are currently 1.5 per cent below their peak in April 2020, and new property listings are at a broadly similar level to where they were last year.

When questioned about the data, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia has always had more demand than supply, and this will keep prices strong.

“The impacts from the COVID-19 recession are obvious. Whether it’s programs like HomeBuilder and others, there will always be an excess of demand over the supply of housing in this country,” Mr Morrison said.

“Always has been. And that’s what has fundamentally driven house price values all around the country. And that is still true today. There is still a surplus of demand over supply.”

Homes targeted at first home buyers are likely to be snapped up.

Eliza Owen, Head of Research at property data firm CoreLogic, wrote in her Federal Budget summary Australia is likely in a “first home buyer sweet spot”, and prices are unlikely to fall.

“The RBA left the cash rate on hold in October ahead of the budget, but hinted in the final sentence of the statement on the decision that ‘additional monetary easing’ was possible,” Ms Owen wrote.

“A recent address by Deputy Governor Guy Debelle carried the same messaging.

“Lower interest rates, together with easier access to housing credit could create further housing market demand, given prices have historically increased against a lower cost of debt and greater availability of housing finance options.”

