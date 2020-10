Mike Brousseau got revenge on Aroldis Chapman with a huge home run in Game 5 of the ALDS between his Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. on Friday night.

Brousseau was batting in the bottom of the eighth inning against Chapman with the game tied at 1 and one out. Brousseau battled Chapman throughout the at-bat with four foul balls. Then on the 10th pitch, he took Chapman deep for a home run to break the tie.