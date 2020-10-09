Rare 1794 silver dollar goes unsold at auction in Las Vegas

A 1794 silver dollar believed to be among the first ever minted in the U.S., and the most valuable, went unsold during a public auction in Las Vegas .

Legend Auctions chief executive Matthew Bell said offers for the coin dubbed the Flowing Hair Silver Dollar didn’t reach a minimum bid and Las Vegas resident Bruce Morelan retained ownership.

A rare 1794 U.S. silver dollar, said to be among the first ever minted. (AP)

Coin collecting experts had thought the Flowing Hair coin could sell for more than the US$10 million Morelan spent to buy it in 2013.

The coin features images of Lady Liberty ringed with stars on the front and an eagle on the back. A different Lady Liberty image was adopted for silver dollars beginning in 1795.

Experts say the coin is one of perhaps 300 original silver dollars that still exist among 1758 struck in one day at the first U.S. Mint in Philadelphia.

Silver coins worth millions recovered from ship sunk in World War II