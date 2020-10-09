Rapper Kirko Bangz Posts Loving Tribute to His Late Son

Rapper Kirko Bangz took to Instagram to share a loving tribute to his son, who recently passed away.

“Fly high BIG MAN . We love you so much! We had so much planned that we won’t be able to do now but we know your in a better place and in no more pain !” the rapper wrong alongside a picture of him, his baby’s mother and his son.

“Watch over your mom she needs your strength more than ever right now poppa man. I know u don’t hurt no more and I try to make myself think of that to find a little bit of light in this. GOD got u poppa I love u ! 🕊 ❤️ 💔” he continues in the post.

Kirko did not give any further details into the cause of his son’s death. The teams send their condolences to his family at this difficult time.