Rapper Kirko Bangz Baby Son Dies: Releases Touching Post On IG!!

Prayers up for rapper Kirko Bangz and his family. has learned that the rapper lost his baby son. Yesterday Kirko took to Intsgaram to share with fans how he mourns the death of his son.

The year 2020 has been a roller coaster ride for a lot of us on several fronts.

Kirko Bangz year just got much more difficult following the tragic loss of his baby boy.

We haven’t heard a lot from him on the music front in a while, Kirko holds a special place in hip hop for producing some classics. He has been getting a tremendous outpouring of love and support from the community after making the announcement on Instagram late Thursday evening.

He wrote:

Fly high BIG MAN . We love you so much! We had so much planned that we won’t be able to do now but we know your in a better place and in no more pain ! Watch over your mom she needs your strength more than ever right now poppa man. I know u don’t hurt no more and I try to make myself think of that to find a little bit of light in this. GOD got u poppa I love u !

Look: