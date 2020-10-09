Queensland Maroons State of Origin squad Johnathan Thurston

Whisper it quietly, but Johnathan Thurston can see shades of Queensland’s famous 2001 team in Wayne Bennett’s fresh faced preliminary Maroons squad.

Bennett named rookies in a 15 man squad on Thursday featuring players who are not still involved in the NRL finals.

The supercoach has since lost star fullback Kalyn Ponga, who succumbed to a shoulder injury on Friday and Bennett will need to conjure another miracle to halt NSW’s march to a three-peat of State of Origin titles.

“It’s very similar to 2001 when Wayne was the coach,” Thurston told Wide World of Sports’ JT’s Roast and Toast.

“I think he had 10 rookies (in 2001 game one) so I can see where he’s going with the side.”

Back in 2001, Bennett returned to the Origin fray and unleashed unfancied newcomers like Carl Webb, John Buttigieg and John Doyle who played key roles in a memorable series triumph.

Thurston identified players capable of similar star turns when the series kicks off in Adelaide on November 4.

“There’s a lot of boys from the Gold Coast Titans that have been rewarded with AJ Brimson, big Mo (Moeaki Fotuaika) and Phillip Sami as well with Jai Arrow,” Thurston said.

“I’ve been impressed this year by Harry Grant who is also in there and then you’ve got the likes of Xavier Coates and Patrick Carrigan who have been outstanding for the Broncos and a couple of Cowboys, Josh Kerr is in there as well.

“The two that I would definitely have in there (for Origin I) are Mo, the front rower from the Titans, and AJ Brimson.

“You could easily use AJ as a No.14 – his last six (weeks) to two months have been outstanding.

“So it’s certainly a role that he could fill…

“I really like where Wayne’s headed with this Maroons side.”