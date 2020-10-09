Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley Still Hoping for Reconciliation After ‘Quietly’ Splitting

Bravo TV

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star and her on-and-off fiance recently unfollowed each other on Instagram, but they’re ‘trying to work things out’ because they have a child together.

When it seems like all hope was lost for Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley‘s romance, the on-and-off pair themselves are not giving up on reconciling as a couple again. The reality TV star and her former fiance reportedly “quietly” broke up a while ago after they unfollowed each other on Instagram, but they’re still holding out hope that they could one day resolve their issues and be back together.

“Porsha and Dennis very quietly broke up awhile ago,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com about the current status of Porsha and Dennis’ relationship. “They’ve been off and on for quite some time now and are trying to work things out. They have a baby together which is why they’re still trying.”

Porsha and Dennis’ relationship was first put to the test when it was revealed last year that he cheated on her. They broke up in June, just several months after welcoming their first child together on March 22, 2019, but they eventually got back together later in August.

Following their reconciliation, Porsha said that there were no actual plans on their wedding just yet. “You know, I want to have a New Year wedding. All this crazy stuff going on with the pandemic, I don’t really know when it is,” she said in a reunion special of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” which aired in May of this year. “It would be great to have a New Year wedding. So maybe this New Year or next New Year.”

However, later in August, they sparked a speculation that they called it quits again after they cut ties on social media. The former “The Celebrity Apprentice” contestant further fueled the rumors with a cryptic post which read, “She was a savage, a f***ing brute, unafraid to fight for what she wanted, brave enough to go to war for what she deserved.”

The exes, however, seem to maintain a good relationship as he recently helped her celebrate her so many works, including her ongoing work as an activist in the Black Lives Matter movement. He sent her some flowers, including a bouquet with red and white flowers that spell out the initials, “PDM.” Sharing a picture of the gift on Instagram, Porsha wrote along with it, “Thank you [Dennis] for my congratulatory [flowers.]”